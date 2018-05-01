Rod Rosenstein Dismisses Threats of Impeachment From Republican Lawmakers
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during an event at the Newseum, in Washington. Rosenstein says the Justice Department is still reviewing its policy that makes it difficult for prosecutors to subpoena reporters about their sources. Justice Department policy on news media subpoenas has evolved over the years. But the current policy requires high levels of approval before a reporter can be subpoenaed Leaks Crackdown, Washington, USA - 01 May 2018
Andrew Harnik—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Eric Tucker / AP
4:17 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is defending himself following a report that some House Republicans have drafted articles of impeachment against him.At a Newseum event Tuesday, Rosenstein took aim at allies of President Donald Trump who drafted the document, according to The Washington Post.

He says the lawmakers “can’t even resist leaking their own drafts” and says he won’t talk about a document that “no one has the courage to put their name on.”

Rosenstein says the Justice Department won’t be “extorted” or give in to threats.

The newspaper says the articles of impeachment from the House Freedom Caucus arise from concerns that the Justice Department hasn’t been responsive enough to lawmaker document requests.

Rosenstein oversees the special counsel investigation into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE