Stephen Colbert is so taken with Donald Trump’s schedule—so taken in fact that he turned it into a song on Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show.

According to Colbert, the media has been turning up stories that “paint a bleak picture of the White House.” Trump, though, claimed in a tweet that his White House is “running smoothly” with “great Energy and unending Stamina.” Colbert couldn’t help but joke that, “‘Great Energy’ and ‘Unending Stamina’ those were the names of the pills that Dr. Ronny was passing out,” before adding a hasty, “Allegedly!”

Still, Colbert can’t deny that Trump’s schedule is packed from the hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. which lead Colbert to transform Dolly Parton’s working stiff classic “9 to 5” into an ode to Trump’s schedule. “Working 11 to 2, what way to run a nation,” Colbert sang as Jon Batiste and the house band accompanied him. “Just three things to do, then it’s basically vacation. Write a tweet or two, just to add to the confusion and pray that they don’t convict you of collusion!”