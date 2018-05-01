The 2018 TIME 100 Share Their Favorite Moments From the TIME 100 Gala

Influencers from around the world attended the 2018 TIME 100 Gala in New York City to celebrate achievements across fields like entertainment, sports, politics, science and the arts. Honorees performed, posed, mingled with friends and gave touching speeches at the Gala on April 24.
Below, see some of the best moments of the night, as captured by 2018 TIME 100 honorees.
Jennifer Lopez
Nicole Kidman
Shawn Mendes
Tarana Burke
Christian Siriano
Cameron Kasky
Lena Waithe
Kevin Kwan
Kehinde Wiley
Adam Rippon
Ronan Farrow