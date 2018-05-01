Marvel superheroes Ant-Man and the Wasp may not have made an appearance in the latest Avengers: Infinity War film, but that doesn’t mean the duo won’t get a chance to save the world themselves.

In the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers original and Captain America: Civil War alum Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) sits with his daughter Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson) as she asks when he became Ant-Man again. Ant-Man struggles with work-life balance as he “grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father.” The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) joins forces with Ant-Man and they work together to fight a new villain called the Ghost.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne join the Ant-Man and the Wasp cast as Janet Van Dyne and Dr. Bill Foster. Michael Douglas returns as Dr. Hank Pym, Ant-Man’s predecessor.

A new poster also debuted right before the trailer came out.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters July 6. Watch the trailer above.