On Saturday, May 19, the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The royal wedding service will begin at 12 p.m. BST on May 19, with the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury set to marry Harry and Meghan in front of 600 guests inside the chapel. The newlyweds will then embark on a 1 p.m. carriage procession through Windsor town before returning to the castle for a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen at St. George’s Hall.

However, for the millions of royals fans not on local U.K. time, the proceedings will begin at varying times throughout the day.

What time does it start where I am?

If you want to mark it in your diary, here’s what time the royal wedding will start in major cities across different time zones on Saturday, May 19.

United States

Those watching in Honolulu, Hawaii, will be the first to see the royal wedding, with the ceremony beginning at 1 a.m. HAST on Saturday. Viewers on the west coast can catch a few more hours of sleep before the Los Angeles start time of 4 a.m. PT followed by Denver and Chicago at 5 a.m. MT and 6 a.m. CT, respectively. New York will then bring up the rear on the east coast at 7 a.m. ET.

Europe

Royals fans celebrating Harry and Meghan’s nuptials in London will get to watch at the actual start time of 12 p.m. BST. Meanwhile, those in Paris should tune in an hour later at 1 p.m. CEST. Add an additional hour if you’re in Moscow to make it 2 p.m. MSK.

South Africa

The royal wedding will reportedly air on ITV Choice in Johannesburg at 1 p.m. SAST.

Asia

The show should start at 8 p.m. in both Tokyo (JST) and Seoul (KST).

Australia

Sydney will be able to catch the ceremony at 9 p.m. AET on Channel Nine.