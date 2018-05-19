You Might Have Seen Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen Royal Wedding Dress Before

While Meghan Markle’s Givenchy wedding dress is the main fashion fascination of the Royal Wedding so far, she wasn’t the only one who stepped out in style on her big day.

Her sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was dressed for the occasion, sporting a primrose yellow wool silk tailored dress and coat by Alexander McQueen that was perfect for the festivities and that she had previously worn to both Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday and Charlotte’s christening, proving that some style statements should definitely be repeated. For her own royal wedding to Prince William in 2011, Kate wore a stunning satin and lace wedding gown by Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton. Kate paired her Alexander McQueen ensemble with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator hat and Jimmy Choo shoes.

This is the first public appearance that Kate has made since leaving the hospital after giving birth to her third child, son Prince Louis of Cambridge. Kate attended the Royal Wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, alongside her husband, Prince William and her other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.