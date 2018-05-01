Star Wars Passes the Box Office Lightsaber to Avengers: Infinity War

In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War achieving the highest domestic debut of all time over the weekend, the studio behind the previous record holder has offered their congratulations.

The 10-year culmination of Marvel’s cinematic universe roared to a $258.2 million opening at the box office, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ 2015 record of $248 million and earning a shoutout from Lucasfilm on Twitter.

“From a galaxy far, far away… to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” read the message from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and her team. “CONGRATULATIONS on the biggest opening weekend in history!”

In a signature galaxy far, far away passing of the torch, the note also featured a picture of what appeared to be Rey’s hand holding out a lightsaber to Iron Man.

Avengers: Infinity War made a killing on an international scale as well, earning an estimated $640.9 million worldwide to top The Fate of the Furious‘ global opening record of $542 million.