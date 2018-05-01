Two M*A*S*H* Stars Reunited on Stage 35 Years After the Final Episode
Jamie Farr and Loretta Swit attend the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
David Crotty—Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
By Raisa Bruner
10:44 AM EDT

Back in the 1970s, the series M*A*S*H was one of the biggest hits on television, running for 11 memorable years on CBS. These days, we may not see much of its iconic stars — but on Saturday, April 29, actors Loretta Swit and Jamie Farr both showed up for the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, CA, making for quite a reunion.

Swit, now 80, played the role of Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan, the head nurse at the army hospital outpost stationed in what is now South Korea on which the comedy-drama show is based. Farr, now 83, was Max Klinger, an army corpsman. Swit was on the show as a regular for all 11 seasons, while Farr was a recurring actor who became a series regular.

Swit also has an illustrious history with the Emmys: she won two Primetime Emmy awards as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on M*A*S*H in 1980 and 1982, and was nominated for the same award another several times over the years. She went on to act in a number of shows and movies, including The Love Boat and Murder, She Wrote, but remains best known for her appearance on M*A*S*H.

Farr also popped up on The Love Boat and Murder, She Wrote after finishing a run on the AfterMASH series. Both actors, in fact, have current projects in the work as well.

