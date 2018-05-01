Who Will Avenge the Avengers From These Very Mean Tweets?

Millions of people may have flocked to the movies this weekend to see The Avengers: Infinity War, but that doesn’t mean everyone likes the cast. To make sure the cast didn’t get too full of themselves after blowing away box office records, Jimmy Kimmel invited them to his show to read mean tweets about themselves—and some of the hits were harsher than a hit from Thanos.

Kimmel managed to get the bulk of the cast to agree to the brutal task, which meant fans got to watch Benedict Cumberbatch read a tweet that said: “Benedict Cumberbatch always looks like he’s had an allergic reaction to bad shrimp.” And Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman saying aloud, “Okay, how did the coolest blackest dude in the galaxy end up with a whitebread-a– name like Chadwick”.

The tweets gathered by Kimmel’s crew always walk the line between downright mean and completely hilarious, which is why Chris Evans could barely make it through reading his tweet, because he was laughing so hard: “Perhaps Chris Evans is in truth a great actor, but he plays Captain America like a big dumb hunk of s—.” Scarlett Johannson had a similar reaction to reading a tweet that said she had the “emotional range of a f–ing celery.” Good thing they are superheroes who can withstand these hits.

Watch below.