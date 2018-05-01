(GADSDEN, Ala.) — Failed Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama filed a new lawsuit Monday against some of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct, claiming they were part of a “political conspiracy” to derail his 2017 campaign.

Moore’s attorney, Melissa Isaak, said at a news conference in Gadsden that the accusations raised against Moore shortly before the special Senate election are “false.” She also said that his accusers, and others, hoped to see him lose the Dec. 12 ballot.

“We intend to show the people of Alabama that a political conspiracy came about to ruin his campaign for Senate and to defame him, to defame his character so the people of Alabama would not vote for him in the special Senate election,” Isaak said.

Moore’s 2017 campaign for U.S. Senate was roiled by accusations from multiple women that Moore had pursued sexual or romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was a prosecutor in his 30s. He lost the race to Democrat Doug Jones.

Moore said at Monday’s news conference that he has no plans to run for any office again, including that of Alabama governor.

The lawsuit names as defendants three of the women who said Moore pursued them as teens, and several other defendants, including a woman who said she was an adult when Moore grabbed her buttocks in 1991.

The defendants include Leigh Corfman, who said Moore touched her sexually, after taking her to his home, when she was 14.

Corfman’s attorney said Monday that she stands by her account.

“Leigh Corfman stands by the accuracy of every one of her statements about Mr. Moore’s sexual abuse of her when she was a 14-year-old high school freshman and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. Ms. Corfman is no longer a teenager and is not going to let Mr. Moore victimize her again,” Neil Roman, an attorney for Corfman, wrote in an emailed statement.

Corfman has an ongoing defamation lawsuit against Moore and his campaign, saying they defamed her when they denied the allegations.

Moore’s lawsuit was filed in Etowah County, where he lives and where his accusers said the events occurred decades ago. Moore has tried unsuccessfully to have Corfman’s lawsuit moved from the Montgomery area to Etowah County, and has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to have it moved.

Moore largely avoided interactions with journalists during the closing weeks of the campaign and Monday’s news conference was one of the few public appearances since losing the U.S. Senate race.

Moore during the campaign denied accusations of sexual misconduct and said he did not date underage women, although he did not define underage.

Moore on Monday said he did not commit sexual misconduct.

“I never knew them. There’s no truth to them,” Moore said of his accusers and their accusations.