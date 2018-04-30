You Can See an Incredible View of the Moon and Jupiter Tonight. Here’s How
Planet Jupiter is seen close to the full moon on March 22, 2016 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
William Volcov—Brazil Photo Press/Getty Images
By Katie Reilly
People looking toward the stars on Monday night will have a chance to see a nearly full moon alongside Jupiter, one of the brightest planets in the solar system.

There was a full moon on Sunday night. While it’s now technically a waning gibbous, the moon will still look full to the Earthly eye on Monday, when it will also appear closer to Jupiter.

The Earth will travel between Jupiter and the sun on May 9 — which is why Jupiter will appear prominently in the eastern sky for the next month, according to EarthSky. Stargazers will have the best opportunity this year to see Jupiter and its moons during this window because the planet will be the fourth-brightest object in the sky, following the sun, moon and planet Venus, according to EarthSky.

Jupiter will rise around 8:36 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, shortly before the moon.

