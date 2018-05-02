Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and big sister to Prince Louis Arthur Charles, turned 3 on Wednesday, May 2.

Kensington Palace shared a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge to celebrate her third birthday. The picture — taken by Kate Middleton, like many of the official photos released of Princess Charlotte and Prince George — is actually a throwback, and was snapped earlier this year on the steps of Kensington Palace.

In the picture, Princess Charlotte is sporting a red coat with matching red shoes and a knitted pink scarf — as well as an adorable smile.

Kensington Palace shared a photo of Princess Charlotte on her second birthday, which was also taken by Kate Middleton at their home in Norfolk.

At just 3, Princess Charlotte has already had her fair share of royal duties. She was the bridesmaid at Aunt Pippa’s wedding, traveled to Canada in 2016 on an overseas tour with her parents and gave the most diplomatic of waves before going to meet her baby brother Prince Louis at the hospital on the day he was born.

In January, Princess Charlotte began preschool at Willcocks Nursery School, where core tenets of the curriculum include focusing on “literacy, mathematics, understanding the world and expressive art and design.”

Just like big brother Prince George and baby brother Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte was born at St Mary’s hospital in London.

Princess Charlotte is currently fourth in line to the throne and represents a significant turning point in the line of succession to the British throne. The princess maintains her spot as fourth in line, and was not bumped down to fifth due to the Succession of the Crown Act.