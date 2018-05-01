The 2018 Tony Nominations Are Here. See the Complete List of Nominees

With no Hamilton or Dear Evan Hansen, the nominations for the 72nd Annual Tony Awards are a wide-open playing field.
The Band’s Visit, Mean Girls, Frozen and Spongebob Squarepants raked in nominations in the crop of new, Tony-eligible musicals this year. The highly anticipated Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was expected to be among the nominees for Best New Play, and revivals like Angels in America, Carousel, Once On This Island and May Fair Lady will likely make noise in their respective categories.
The official Tony Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning by Leslie Odom Jr., who won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, and Katharine McPhee, the American Idol star who made her Broadway debut as the lead in Waitress in April.
Both fresh off of Broadway runs, Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10.
Here’s a running list of nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards.
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore, Once on This Island
LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit
Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller, Carousel
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry, Carousel
Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit
Ethan Slater, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Renée Fleming, Carousel
Lindsay Mendez, Carousel
Ashley Park, Mean Girls
Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemignani, Carousel
Grey Henson, Mean Girls
Gavin Lee, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical
Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Tom Hollander, Travesties
Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King
Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Michael Cera, Lobby Hero
Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero
Nathan Lane, Angels in America
David Morse, The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Susan Brown, Angels in America
Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Deborah Findlay, The Children
Denise Gough, Angels in America
Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women
Best Original Score
Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen
Jeff Richmond & Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls
Adrian Sutton, Angels in America
David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit
The Composers of Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, Three Tall Women
Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and the King
Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Santo Loquasto, The Iceman Cometh
Ian MacNeil & Edward Pierce, Angles in America
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Dane Laffrey, Once on This Island
Scott Pask, The Band’s Visit
Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls
Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady
David Zinn, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls
Clint Ramos, Once on This Island
Ann Roth, Carousel
David Zinn, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical
Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Paule Constable, Angels in America
Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer, The Iceman Cometh
Paul Russell, Farinelli and the King
Ben Stanton, Junk
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical
Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer, Once on This Island
Donald Holder, My Fair Lady
Brian MacDevitt, Carousel
Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit
Best Orchestrations
John Clancy, Mean Girls
Tom Kitt, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical
AnnMarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once on This Island
Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit
Jonathan Tunick, Carousel
