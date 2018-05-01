The 2018 Tony Nominations Are Here. See the Complete List of Nominees

With no Hamilton or Dear Evan Hansen, the nominations for the 72nd Annual Tony Awards are a wide-open playing field.

The Band’s Visit, Mean Girls, Frozen and Spongebob Squarepants raked in nominations in the crop of new, Tony-eligible musicals this year. The highly anticipated Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was expected to be among the nominees for Best New Play, and revivals like Angels in America, Carousel, Once On This Island and May Fair Lady will likely make noise in their respective categories.

The official Tony Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning by Leslie Odom Jr., who won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, and Katharine McPhee, the American Idol star who made her Broadway debut as the lead in Waitress in April.

Both fresh off of Broadway runs, Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10.

Here’s a running list of nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards.

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once on This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Carousel

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renée Fleming, Carousel

Lindsay Mendez, Carousel

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani, Carousel

Grey Henson, Mean Girls

Gavin Lee, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King

Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

David Morse, The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Susan Brown, Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Deborah Findlay, The Children

Denise Gough, Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women

Best Original Score

Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen

Jeff Richmond & Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls

Adrian Sutton, Angels in America

David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit

The Composers of Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Three Tall Women

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and the King

Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Santo Loquasto, The Iceman Cometh

Ian MacNeil & Edward Pierce, Angles in America

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dane Laffrey, Once on This Island

Scott Pask, The Band’s Visit

Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls

Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady

David Zinn, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls

Clint Ramos, Once on This Island

Ann Roth, Carousel

David Zinn, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Paule Constable, Angels in America

Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer, The Iceman Cometh

Paul Russell, Farinelli and the King

Ben Stanton, Junk

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical

Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer, Once on This Island

Donald Holder, My Fair Lady

Brian MacDevitt, Carousel

Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit

Best Orchestrations

John Clancy, Mean Girls

Tom Kitt, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical

AnnMarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once on This Island

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Jonathan Tunick, Carousel

This list will be updated as the nominations are announced.