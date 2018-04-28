Everyone's Posting Adorable, Awkward and Adorably Awkward Old Photos of Themselves for #OldHeadshotDay

The internet is getting nostalgic this week, with celebrities and everyday citizens alike posting their cute, comical and cringe-worthy old photos under the hashtag #OldHeadshotDay.

Plenty of Hollywood stars used the hashtag as an opportunity to poke fun at their younger selves…

…and their friends’ younger selves.

Others posted shots highlighting their days as adorable children.

Plenty simply marveled at how young they looked.

And then there’s this guy, who had some very real questions about his preferred photoshoot prop.

You can see the whole array on Twitter and Instagram, under the hashtag #OldHeadshotDay.