Quantico star Priyanka Chopra made a major style statement on the red carpet when she showed up in a crimson velvet gown accessorized with a at this year’s annual Met Gala in New York City on Monday night.

The actress’ Ralph Lauren strapless gown was paired with an embellished gold chain mail coif reminiscent of a medieval knight, an emphatic nod to the theme of the night, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. She paired the elegant look with a finger waves and a deep red lip.

The dress was a definite departure from the trench coat ensemble with a cathedral train that she wore to last year’s Met Gala (although they were both designed by Lauren) which captured the whimsy of the Internet and inspired countless memes.