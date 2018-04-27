Golden State Killer Suspect, Handcuffed in a Wheelchair, Arraigned on 2 Murder Counts

(SACRAMENTO) — The man accused of being the Golden State Killer did not enter a plea during his first court appearance.

Joseph James DeAngelo was arraigned Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court on two counts of murder.

He was handcuffed in a wheelchair and five police officers surrounded him as he listened to the judge with his eyes barely open.

A court official read the details of the charges that DeAngelo is facing and a judge asked if he had a lawyer.

In a frail voice, DeAngelo responded, “I have a lawyer.” An attorney from the public defender’s office was with him in court.

DeAngelo appeared in a wheelchair and was wearing an orange jumpsuit.

He has been denied bail.