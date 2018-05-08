Bollywood superstar and 2018 TIME 100 honoree Deepika Padukone stole the show in a gorgeous Prabal Gurung dress at the 2018 annual Met Gala in New York City on Monday night.

The actress, who took to the event’s red carpet in a red voluminous gown, which she accessorized with long earrings and slicked back hair style.

Gurung, was more than excited to dress Padukone, who was returning to the famed steps of the museum after attending her first Met Gala last year in 2017.

"Deepika has been a longtime friend and muse. She embodies all of the ideals I respect in a woman—she is beautiful on the inside and out; intelligent, assured, poised, yet with a sense of levity and joy. I am honored she is joining me on such a special evening," he told Vogue India.