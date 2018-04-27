50 years ago, Stanley Kubrick’s and Arthur C. Clarke’s film “2001: A Space Odyssey” hit theaters in the United States. To celebrate the half-century milestone of the film’s premiere, the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. has launched a temporary exhibit enabling attendees to relive one of the final scenes in real time.

The exhibit, called “The Barmecide Feast,” recreates the hotel room from the second to last scene in the film. The immersive art installation, which will remain in the museum until May 28, was conceived by Simon Birch, a British artist based in Hong Kong. Birch built the exhibit with the assistance of architect Paul Kember, whose uncles worked on designing the set for the film 50 years ago, according to a release from the Museum .

TIME was given special access to the exhibit and recorded a live performace of the film’s iconic theme song performed by the Barclay Brass band . Watch the 360 video below.