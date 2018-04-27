You're Probably Pronouncing the New Royal Baby Name Wrong

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge announced their new royal baby’s name is officially Louis Arthur Charles, but how should royal fans pronounce the new royal baby name when they’re breathlessly talking about him? Over in France, Louis is pronounced Lou-EE. The American way: Lou-ISS.

According to People, the “s” in His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge’s royal baby name is silent, and we should all be saying his name the French way.

The name “Louis” runs in the family. It’s Prince William’s middle name, and Prince George’s too.

But his moniker likely pays tribute to Lord Mountbatten, Prince Charles’ great-uncle who was assassinated by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) in 1979. There’s more. Prince Philip, the newborn’s great-grandfather, had a grandfather named Prince Louis of Battenberg.

And there’s ties to old French royal family history too. This little Louis follows in the illustrious footsteps of other famous royals. There’s Marie Antoinette’s husband, Louis XVI, and King Louis XIV, a.k.a. the Sun King who built the Palace of Versailles.

Get it right, it’s the French way. And carry on.