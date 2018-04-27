For Chance the Rapper, a glowing tweet from President Donald Trump was just too much.

The 25-year-old Chicago-born rapper and son of a former Obama Administration official found himself caught up in a right-wing love fest this week after he tweeted out support for friend and mentor Kanye West, who was being subjected to scorn from many on social media for his support for Trump.

“Black people don’t have to be democrats,” Chance tweeted Wednesday.

On Friday, Chance posted a note to his 7.6 million Twitter followers that apologized for being seen as supportive of Trump – and attacked the President as someone who “has made a career out of hatred, racism, and discrimination.”

It’s the latest development in a mind-bending week for the the intersection of music and politics. It began when West returned to Twitter after a lengthy absence and unleashed a series of tweets Wednesday that, among other things, declared, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother.”

Trump quickly responded, “Thank you Kanye, very cool.” That night, Fox News host Sean Hannity was singing West’s praises on his show.

Then on Friday, Trump tweeted: “Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history).”

Chance initially quoted Trump’s tweet and responded, “Nah that aint it yo.” Then came the mea culpa, a tweet of “My fault yo” and a post that tired to explain his earlier comments.

Chance wrote that his defense of West, whom he described as his “family,” does not translate to support for Trump – or even support for people who support Trump.

“I didn’t speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or because I f**k with Trump, I did it cause I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him,” he wrote. “Unfortunately my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters and I can’t sit by and let that happen either.

“I’d never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism, and discrimination,” Chance continued, a presumable reference to Trump. He also said that his comments about African-Americans and the Democratic Party stemmed from his disappointment with elected officials in his hometown of Chicago.