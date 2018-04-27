Donald Trump Declares in Tweet: 'KOREAN WAR TO END'
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on April 24, 2018. Trump is threatening to withhold support from nations who don't back the U.S.'s World Cup bid.
Chris Kleponis—Getty Images
By Associated Press
7:25 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is tweeting “KOREAN WAR TO END” after a historic meeting between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea.

Trump is responding to the meeting of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in South Korea. They pledged in a joint statement to rid their peninsula of nuclear weapons — but didn’t identify any specific new measures to achieve that.

Trump is expected to meet with Kim in late May or June.

He tweeted: “KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”

In a separate tweet sent minutes earlier, Trump said “good things are happening, but only time will tell.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE