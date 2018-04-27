The Two Korean Leaders Agree on Achieving a Nuclear-Free Peninsula
South Korean president, Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) are seen during their meeting in the Peace House building at the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea on April 27, 2018.
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:19 AM EDT

(GOYANG, South Korea) — The two Koreas have agreed to rid their peninsula of nuclear weapons but failed to provide any new specific measures how to achieve that.

A joint statement issued after their leaders’ talks Friday says the two Koreas confirmed their goal of achieving “a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization.”

North Korea has placed its nukes up for negotiations. It has previously used the term “denuclearization” to say it can disarm only when the United States withdraws its 28,500 troops in South Korea.

The statement didn’t say what other specific disarmament steps North Korea would take.

