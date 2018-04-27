President Trump Threatens Countries Who Don't Support a U.S. Bid for the 2026 World Cup
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on April 24, 2018. Trump is threatening to withhold support from nations who don't back the U.S.'s World Cup bid.
Chris Kleponis—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:19 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold support from nations who don’t back the joint bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco also has bid to host soccer’s showcase. The FIFA Congress meets June 13 in Moscow to select the 2026 host, and a majority of the 207 voting FIFA members is needed. They also may pick neither bid, which would lead to the host process being reopened.

Trump tweeted Wednesday:

Trump met this week with France President Emmanuel Macron. French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet told L’Equipe this month the FFF will vote for Morocco.

