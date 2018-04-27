5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Janelle Monáe released her visual album Dirty Computer today — and also an “emotion picture,” as she’s calling it — following the hype of early singles “Make Me Feel” and “PYNK.” “I Like That,” another music video released earlier in the week, is softer and warmer than the other singles, less dance party than self-affirmation. “I’m always left of center, and that’s right where I belong,” she sings, a reminder that being different is not a bad thing. Towards the end of the song, she breaks into a spoken reflection about growing up and being made fun of. Her voice is rich and soothing, as though the memory, painful as it might be, has softened at the edges over time, giving her strength. “But even back then, with the tears in my eyes, I always knew I was the sh-t,” she insists. Now, we’re catching up to her prescience.