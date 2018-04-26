An explosion at an oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, on Thursday injured about 20 people, authorities said.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine told TIME a tank explosion at the Husky oil refinery caused a fire at the scene, which has since been put out, and roughly 20 injuries. Six people were transported to nearby hospitals, but no deaths have been reported, Paine said.

Paine said the scene is now stable, but it’s unclear whether more injuries will be reported. Employees were told the evacuate the refinery, WDAY 6 reports.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the refinery on Thursday morning, according to photos posted by local news outlets.

Husky purchased the refinery from Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a $435 million deal last year, BNO News reports.

This is a developing story and may be updated.