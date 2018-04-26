It’s official: Prince William will be Prince Harry‘s best man at his May 19 wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor, the same role that Harry played for William on the occasion of his 2011 marriage to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. But for William and Harry, who grew up together in the bright spotlight of media attention, their relationship is about much more than just trading Best Man places.
Here’s a look back at the two men and their history in front of the camera flash, from experiences abroad to film premieres and all those sports.
There’s no doubt they were adorable kids
Whether playing piano, traveling around the world on royal tours or just goofing around — often near their mom, Princess Diana — William and Harry were always hams for the camera from a young age. It doesn’t hurt that, like Prince George and Princess Charlotte after them, their wardrobes were impeccably adorable.
Their travels together have led to some ideal photo ops
Like the time they visited Botswana, Lesotho and South Africa on a joint trip in 2010 to visit a number of charitable projects their organizations were involved in — and to get a chance to hang out with an African rock python. (This begs the question: who wore it better, Britney or the two princes?) While there, they were also snapped riding through the Lesotho wilderness — an artful image.
You can often find them playing polo
Sometimes they’re on the same team, and sometimes they’re on opposing sides. But either way, both are noted polo players and compete in multiple charity tournaments each year, William rocking his signature number 4 jersey whenever he mounts up.
Naturally, they’re Star Wars fans
Being royalty has its privileges: they were invited to check out the Star Wars sets at Pinewood Studios in 2016, even meeting The Last Jedi star robot BB-8 and testing out some light sabres together, leading to this iconic image of the two princes at battle. Later, at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi red carpet premiere in London, they shared a moment basking in the glow of BB-8’s presence.
For formal events, they clean up nicely
Whether they’re in matching top hats and tails, royal regalia or sharp suits for meetings with foreign dignitaries — like their pals Michelle and Barack Obama — William and Harry both know how to rock a full formal look.
They love their sports, whether competing or cheering in the stands
It’s not just polo that they’re into. Everything from a friendly track race to a match of table tennis is on the agenda where William and Harry are concerned. And they’re great fans of the game: from the 2012 London Olympics to Harry’s noted patronage of the Invictus Games, they can often be caught cheering on other athletes from the stands.
Their leadership on mental health issues has been notable
Brits are known for keeping a stiff upper lip, but Prince William and Prince Harry have made a concerted effort to break open that notorious silence through campaigns to address mental health and grief, hosting events and attending panels to discuss their own experiences with mental health and supporting charities aimed at cracking open the conversation. Above, they kicked things off with a “Heads Together” campaign by wearing matching headbands.
And they’ve formed quite a squad with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle is not even a year into her public role as Prince Harry’s partner, but already she has become a seamless part of the young royal squad alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William. (For a while there, Harry was a cheerful third wheel to his elder brother and sister-in-law.) One of their first group outings, much-photographed, was this visit to Westminster Abbey for the 2018 Commonwealth Day service with the Queen. They’ve also partnered up to attend charity events already — with many more events with the four at the forefront in store.
William and Harry have plenty of wedding experience as a duo
From the marriage ceremony of their father, Prince Charles, to Camilla Parker-Bowles at the exact same venue as Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding at St. George’s Chapel, to that of Pippa Middleton‘s recent marriage in 2017 and Prince William’s own grand production of a Westminster Abbey event in 2011, the two brothers are no strangers to partnering up for a wedding ceremony appearance. Perhaps all that practice will come in handy come the big day in May — and produce another iconic image or two for their photo scrapbook.