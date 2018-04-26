Several additions to major film franchises are hitting theaters in 2018.

Avengers: Infinity War will open to a massive box office this weekend, and movies like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are set to roll out throughout the year, much to the pleasure of longtime fans. One need only to look at box office receipts to fathom the massiveness of these series’ ever-growing fandoms.

To figure out which of these fictional universes is the most popular, Rotten Tomatoes surveyed 1,400 movie fans on the franchises they love, the ones they’ll miss the most when the stories come to an end and the films they look forward to the most. For the purposes of the survey, Rotten Tomatoes defines franchises as film series or universes with three or more films, with at least one recent addition in the last five years. See below for the results.

Favorite film franchise of all time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and The Star Wars Saga top the list of most popular film franchises. A solid 26% of those surveyed named Marvel as their top franchise, while 19% named Star Wars.

Best film franchise protagonists

The heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including characters like Black Panther, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man and the Hulk, rank as the favorites among 28% of film franchise fans, according to the survey. Han Solo ranked second, at 13%.

Most anticipated franchise movies this year

Six additions to major film franchises are set to premiere this year, and 51% of viewers are most looking forward to Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on April 27. Solo: A Star Wars Story, coming out May 25, came in second, with 15% of those surveyed saying they anticipate it the most. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ranked third, at 13%, and Oceans 8 came in a close fourth, with 12%.

Most missed film franchise

Viewers miss the days of a new Harry Potter movie coming out every summer, with 16% of survey respondents saying they would miss the summer event. The new Fantastic Beasts film is set to come out in November, leaving Harry Potter fans with little to look forward to until then. According to Rotten Tomatoes, 15% of respondents said they will miss Star Trek.