Prince William Will Be Best Man at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

Prince William has accepted Prince Harry’s request to be best man at his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle.

According to the Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account, the Duke of Cambridge was happy to take on the role ahead of the royal wedding on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel. Prince Harry served as Prince William’s best man during his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

“The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother,” a tweet from Kensington Palace said.

The announcement comes just days after Prince William and Middleton welcomed their third child.