Comedian Patton Oswalt is crediting his late wife for her work in pursuit of the so-called Golden State Killer.

In an Instagram video on Wednesday, Oswalt says: “You did it, Michelle.”

Michelle McNamara had made it her mission to find the person responsible for at least 12 murders and 50 rapes throughout California in the 1970s and 80s.

McNamara died in her sleep at the age of 46 in April 2016 before she could finish the book she was writing about the case.

Oswalt helped finish the book and it became a No. 1 New York Times best-seller.

On Wednesday, authorities said a DNA match led them to arrest Joseph James DeAngelo, a 72-year-old former police officer, as a suspect.

Police say the book had no information that “directly led to the apprehension.”