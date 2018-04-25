Ben Platt Finally Met His Favorite Dreamy Couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
Actors John Krasinski, Emily Blunt and Ben Platt attend the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for Time
By Raisa Bruner
4:34 PM EDT

On Tuesday night, one of Ben Platt‘s dreams nearly came true: he met beloved duo John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, and is just that much closer to becoming a part of the lives of his idolized couple.

Actor and director Krasinski was being celebrated at the TIME 100 Gala as a member of the 2018 list, while Platt — perhaps best known as the Tony-winning actor from Dear Evan Hansen — was attending as a 2017 honoree. But Platt’s publicized adoration of Krasinski and Blunt goes back to before he met them at the party. After seeing A Quiet Place early in April, he tweeted about both actors, calling Krasinski a “renaissance man” and Blunt “perpetually brilliant.”

“If you’d ever consider a throuple, you know where to reach me,” he said then. Luckily for him, the TIME 100 party brought them together mere weeks later, and he was able to orchestrate a casual meeting. “Inching my way into this marriage,” he joked again on Twitter after the event, sharing a photo of the three of them. Since both Platt and Blunt have serious singing chops, it seems only a matter of time until they work together. Krasinski could direct. Hollywood producers, are you listening?

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE