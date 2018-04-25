Jurors in Bill Cosby Trial Are Hung Up on the Definition of 'Consent'

(NORRISTOWN, Pa.) — Deliberating jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case have asked their first question of the judge.

The jury returned to a suburban Philadelphia courtroom less than two hours into its deliberations to ask for the legal definition of consent.

Judge Steve O’Neill said he wasn’t able to answer it, telling jurors they’ve already been given the definitions of the charges they are considering.

Prosecutors say the 80-year-old comedian drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

His lawyers say Cosby’s encounter with Andrea Constand was consensual. The defense says Constand falsely accused Cosby so she could file suit against him. Cosby paid Constand nearly $3.4 million in 2006.

Cosby’s first trial ended without a verdict after jurors deadlocked.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.