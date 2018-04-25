The Royal Baby to Starbucks Protests: Let’s Break Down Everything You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to the Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from Time, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

Here’s what’s happening on The Breakdown this week. Sports Illustrated editor Albert Breer discusses the high stakes for the 2018 NFL Draft. Reddit finance guru Vicki Robin shares her advice for Millennials on how to get out of debt and save for retirement. Senior staff writer for Fortune Beth Kowitt shares how Starbucks is handling its recent reckoning with racism at the corporate level. Plus, are youngest siblings really all that? What lies in store for the newest addition to the royal family.