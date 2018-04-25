Newsfeed
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump flicks a bit of dandruff off his jacket during their meeting in the Oval Office in Washington, April 24, 2018.  Kevin Lamarque—Reuters
viral

Someone Turned Trump and Macron's Meeting Into a Veep and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Loved It

Melissa Locker
12:44 PM ET

French President Emmanuel Macron's meeting with President Donald Trump during the French leader's official state visit to Washington D.C. naturally became an online obsession.

In one breezy moment, Trump brushed something off the French leader's suit jacket, saying, “We have a very special relationship; in fact, I’ll get that little piece of dandruff off. We have to make him perfect — he is perfect.”

While Melania Trump’s wide-brimmed white hat has captured the internet’s attention, the moment between Trump and Macron earned itself a brilliant mash-up. Twitter user (and Mother Jones magazine digital editor) James West turned the interaction into a closing credit bit on the TV show Veep, a show filled with comical political interactions. And brushing “dandruff” off a state leader is straight out of the Selina Meyer playbook.

The combination is decidedly perfect. So perfect, in fact, that the show’s Emmy-winning star Julia Louis-Dreyfus weighed in on Twitter expressing her love for the mash-up.

