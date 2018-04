Wow. Who knew all it took to make it onto TIME 100 was making it to the Olympics and calling yourself trashy a few times?

Tonight has been an absolutely incredible experience for me. I cannot even believe that I’ve been here, and maybe my success seems like it’s come overnight, but it’s come from a lot of ups and downs, and a lot of struggles that I pushed myself through, and the person that inspires me is here with me tonight. It’s my mom.

So why I think my mom is so incredible is because she has told me, along with her other children, that they are champions, that they are a genius, that they are braver than they think, and that they are stronger than they know.

And so I’d like to raise a glass tonight to my mom and to all the moms out there who have helped their kids realize their true potential. I’m really able to be who I am very effortlessly. I met Nicole Kidman earlier tonight and she even let me smell her husband. If it wasn’t for the words that my mom told me, “Never give up on your dreams,” I would never have had that experience.

So, mom, thank you so much. And on a serious note, I love you from the bottom of my heart.