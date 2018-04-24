Shooting at Dallas Home Depot Injures 2 Police Officers, 1 Civilian
Dallas Police look for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers and a civilian Tuesday, April, 24,2018. Police are near ExtraSpace Storage, south of The Home Depot. Officer in the foreground is behind the Key-Whitman Eye Center on Central Expressway. (Ron Baselice/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Ron Baselice—AP
By Mahita Gajanan
April 24, 2018

Two officers from the Dallas police department and a civilian were injured in a shooting near a local Home Depot on Tuesday, police said.

The Dallas police department said two officers were shot and critically wounded in a tweet, and confirmed that another person was shot. The civilian’s condition was not known. The department did not immediately provide further details.

The Associated Press reports the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. outside a Home Depot located in northern Dallas. Aerial footage showed police looking for a suspect in the surrounding area with a helicopter and trained dogs.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings tweeted that he was closely monitoring the situation and praying for the officers.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot echoed the mayor’s thoughts. “Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served.”

