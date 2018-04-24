(WASHINGTON) — A 2012 watchdog report ordered up by Veterans Affairs nominee Dr. Ronny Jackson found that both he and a rival physician exhibited “unprofessional behaviors” as they engaged in a power struggle over the White House medical unit.

The report suggested the White House consider replacing Jackson or Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman —or both. Kuhlman was the physician to President Barack Obama at the time.

The six-page report was reviewed Tuesday by The Associated Press. The report by the Navy’s Medical Inspector General found a lack of trust in the leadership and low morale among staff members.

The report says staff members described the working environment as “being caught between parents going through a bitter divorce.”