Rapper Meek Mill to Be Released From Prison

Rapper Meek Mill is set to be released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered a judge to free him on bail.

The Philadelphia-born Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison in November for violating probation on a gun and drug conviction case from about ten years ago.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision comes more than a week after Philadelphia’s district attorney said Mill’s convictions should be vacated and that he should have a new trial. After Judge Genece Brinkley refused to release Mill on bail, the rappers lawyers said they would take their case to a higher court.

The Supreme Court has asked the judge to issue an immediate order for Mill’s release on unsecured bail.

Mill thanked his team in a series of tweets and said he looked forward to continuing his musical career.

“I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time,” he said. “While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”

Mill’s sentencing in November for violating his probation prompted waves of protest from his fans in Philadelphia and drew support from celebrities who argued he had become just another example of how the criminal justice system in the U.S. unfairly targets black people. The rapper Jay-Z issued a statement calling the sentence “unjust and heavy handed.” In a November op-ed for the New York Times, he wrote about how “probation ends up being a land mine” that trap people for minor violations — a problem that specifically affected Mill but also extends to millions of black Americans.

Other stars banded around Mill after the sentencing. Kevin Hart called Mill his “brother for life” and T.I. said “this too shall pass” in November Instagram posts dedicated to their friend. Both men had cause to celebrate on Tuesday once the order for Mill’s release went out — Hart said he found out just after visiting the rapper.

T.I. posted an apparent phone conversation with Mill on Instagram. “They made you a political prisoner to silence you…you stood tall and stayed SOLID!!!” he wrote.

Mill’s impending freedom may even have some bearing on basketball. Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael G. Rubin said said he was on his way to pick up the rapper and basketball fan following his release announcement after visiting him earlier in the day, prompting reports that Mill might make it in time for a home playoff win.

Rubin told the New York Times Mill is “more likely than not” to make it to Game 5 against the Miami Heat.