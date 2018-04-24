Rapper Meek Mill to Be Released From Prison

Rapper Meek Mill is set to be released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered a judge to free him on bail.

The Philadelphia-born Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison in November for violating probation on a gun and drug conviction case from about ten years ago.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision comes more than a week after Philadelphia’s district attorney said Mill’s convictions should be vacated and that he should have a new trial. After Judge Genece Brinkley refused to release Mill on bail, the rappers lawyers said they would take their case to a higher court.

The Supreme Court has asked the judge to issue an immediate order for Mill’s release on unsecured bail.

Mill thanked his team in a series of tweets and said he looked forward to continuing his musical career.

“I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time,” he said. “While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”