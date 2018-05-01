A bunch of television shows and movies will be new on Netflix in May, with streaming options that appeal across all tastes.
It’s shaping up to be a great month for stand-up comedy specials that are new on Netflix in May, with brand new specials from acclaimed comedians John Mulaney, Ali Wong, Tig Notaro and Hari Kondabolu. Tina Fey and Howard Stern will appear on new Netflix episodes of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman in May and comedy legend Carol Burnett is returning to the screen along with a team of kids that will help grownups tackle their issues in A Little Help with Carol Burnett.
Musical fans can look forward this month to the film versions of The Phantom of the Opera and Mamma Mia!, which hits Netflix ahead of its sequel premiering in theaters this summer. And Pixar lovers should gear up for the arrival of Coco on Netflix — the widely beloved movie with an all-Latino cast won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film this year.
Several titles are also leaving Netflix in May, leaving a few days for people to catch titles like Bridget Jones’ Diary, Ocean’s Eleven and The Jungle Book for the last time on the streaming service.
Here are the movies and shows coming to Netflix in May 2018
May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy: Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon: Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
May 2
Jailbreak
May 4
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
Anon
Busted!: Season 1
Dear White People: Volume 2
End Game
Forgive Us Our Debts
Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2
Manhunt
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
No Estoy Loca
The Rain: Season 1
May 5
Faces Places
May 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
May 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 9
Dirty Girl
May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3
Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
Spirit Riding Free: Season 5
The Kissing Booth
The Who Was? Show: Season 1
May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Life
May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16
May 16
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted
May 18
Cargo
Catching Feeling
Inspector Gadget: Season 4
May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Disney’s Scandal: Season 7
Small Town Crime
May 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
Señora Acero: Season 4
May 22
Mob Psycho 100: Season 1
Shooter: Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here
May 23
Explained
May 24
Fauda: Season 2
Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
Ibiza
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
Trollhunters: Part 3
May 26
Sara’s Notebook
May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf
May 29
Coco
May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4
May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
Here are the movies and shows leaving Netflix in May 2018
May 1
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean’s Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
May 2
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 – 4
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 – 2
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 – 5
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
May 7
The Host
May 12
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
May 30
The Jungle Book