French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron may be the ones visiting the White House, but at the traditional state arrival ceremony, it was Melania Trump’s hat that stole the spotlight.

As Melania officially welcomed the Macrons to the White House alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday morning, the First Lady was unmissable in what was reportedly a $2,195 Michael Kors collection white skirt suit with a matching Hervé Pierre wide-brimmed hat.

Unsurprisingly, this all-white ensemble—and in particular, her giant white hat—quickly caught the Internet’s eye.

Some compared the striking chapeau to other renowned headpieces—including that of Beyoncé in the “Formation” music video and Jude Law in The Young Pope—while others simply marveled at the logistics of wearing the massive skimmer to such an occasion.

“Hats off to Brigitte Macron, who just managed a flawless French two-cheek kiss under and around Melania Trump’s enormous flat-brim hat,” noted one Twitter user.

See some of the reactions below.