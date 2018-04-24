With less than a month to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel for the royal wedding, the happy couple has revealed all of the music that they will be playing for their wedding service.

According to the Kensington Palace official Twitter account, the music will consist of choral groups, soloists, and musicians performing “a number of well-known hymns and choral works.”

The musical programming for the day will be under the direction of James Vivian, the director of music at St. George’s Chapel. Selected performers included 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a Royal Academy of Music student who won the 2016 BBC Young Musician title, Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, a gospel group, and an orchestra made up of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia.