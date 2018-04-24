A Woman Accidentally Shot and Killed Her Daughter While Trying to Turn on Her Gun's Safety

By Associated Press
9:51 PM EDT

(WICKLIFFE, Ohio) — Investigators say a woman who accidentally shot and killed her 2-year-old daughter at an Ohio hotel was trying to turn on the gun’s safety when it fired.

Wickliffe police told Cleveland.com on Monday that the shooting is still under investigation, but it appears the mother was putting the gun away Friday night when it fired.

The bullet went through a mattress and struck 2-year-old Laila Johnson in the chest. Three other children were in the room at the hotel outside Cleveland but were not injured.

Police say the mother had a valid concealed carry permit. They say there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use in the room, and there have never been any complaints of neglect against the mother.

Prosecutors will decide if any charges will be filed.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE