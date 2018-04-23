Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized With an Infection Following Barbara Bush's Funeral
Former U.S. presidents and first ladies pose with former President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of his wife, Barbara Bush, in Houston on April 21, 2018. From left: Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.
Paul Morse—Office of George H.W. Bush/Reuters
By Aric Jenkins
April 23, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized with sepsis, an infection of the blood, days after the death and funeral of his wife and former first lady Barbara Bush.

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood,” Spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. “He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.”

Bush, 93, attended his wife’s funeral on Saturday and posed for a photo alongside former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, as well as former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and current First Lady Melania Trump.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available…

