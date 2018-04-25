Shock turned into pure magic Tuesday night when Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown learned on the red carpet at the TIME 100 Gala that she would not be seeing her idol Cardi B at the star-studded event.

Brown, the youngest person ever to be named to a TIME 100 list, was all smiles when a TIME reporter first asked the 14-year-old actor who she was most excited to see that night.

“I’m most excited to see Cardi B,” Brown said.

“What if I told you Cardi B isn’t here tonight?” TIME’s Charlotte Alter asked.

Brown’s jaw dropped as she quickly asked: “Is she not?”

“Why not?” Brown said after a pause. “Why didn’t she come? Give me—oh wait—she is pregnant. She is pregnant. I’ll give her that, but that’s it. Next time, she better be here. She better turn up.”

Rapper Cardi B was named on the 2018 TIME 100 list, but she did not attend the TIME 100 Gala Tuesday night.

Watch Brown’s epic reaction to Cardi B’s absence in the video above.