State Department Pulls Some Employees From U.S. Embassy in Nicaragua Amid Deadly Protests
A student launches a hand-made mortar to riot police agents during a protests against government's reforms in the Institute of Social Security (INSS) in Managua on April 21, 2018. - Violent protests against a proposed change to Nicaragua's pension system have left at least 10 people dead over two days, the government said Friday. In the biggest protests in President Daniel Ortega's 11 years in office in this poor Central American country, people are angry over the plan because workers and employers would have to chip in more toward the retirement system.
INTI OCON—AFP/Getty Images
By Josh Lederman / AP
Updated: April 23, 2018 2:45 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The United States is shutting down routine operations at its embassy in Nicaragua and pulling out some if its employees amid a string of deadly protests.

The State Department says it’s raising the threat level for Nicaragua and encouraging Americans to reconsider plans to travel there.

Family members of U.S. diplomats who also work at the embassy are being ordered out of the country until security improves. The State Department says it’s also allowing U.S. government officials posted to Nicaragua to leave “on a case-by-case basis.”

The U.S. Embassy in Managua will stop providing services to the public, except for emergencies or by phone.

Rights groups say dozens have died in protests and looting triggered by changes to the social security system. On Sunday, President Daniel Ortega withdrew the changes.

