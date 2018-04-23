18 Syracuse Fraternity Brothers Removed From Class After 'Extremely Racist' Video
This photo shows the Theta Tau fraternity house in Syracuse, N.Y. Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud announced the fraternity was suspended over videos with racist, sexist content. Syverud, described the video involving members of Theta Tau, a professional engineering fraternity, as racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and hostile to people with disabilities. He said the videos were turned over to the school's Department of Public Safety for possible disciplinary or legal action.
Julie McMahon—AP
By Associated Press
10:44 AM EDT

(SYRACUSE, N.Y.) — Eighteen Syracuse University students face disciplinary charges after videos emerged showing fraternity members using racial slurs and simulating a sexual assault of a disabled person.

Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado announced Sunday that investigators had filed complaints against the students. He said the investigation into the Theta Tau videos was continuing and others “may be implicated in the coming days.” Syracuse.com reports that students could face suspensions of expulsions.

Syracuse University expelled the engineering fraternity shortly after the first video surfaced last week. Chancellor Kent Syverud on Sunday called the latest video clip of crude behavior at Theta Tau “appalling and disgusting.”

Maldonado says the students were removed from class “out of an abundance of caution” and that alternative class and study arrangements are being made for them.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE