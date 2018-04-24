TIME 100's Hoda Kotb: My Daughter Has Taught Me 'How Much a Heart Could Feel'

Today host Hoda Kotb said during the TIME 100 Gala on Tuesday night that her recently adopted daughter has taught her “how much a heart could feel.”

“She has taught me everything,” said Kotb, which TIME named one of the most influential people of the year in the 2018 TIME 100. “I don’t think I knew what love was until her. I don’t think I understood how much a heart could feel. I didn’t know. She taught me that your heart expands beyond what you could possibly imagine.”

“I got a whole other look at life,” added Kotb, a breast cancer survivor who earlier this year announced that she had adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy.

Kotb, 53, added advice for women who think it’s too late to have kids: “I think life happens right on time. That baby is right on time. You just have to trust your heart.”

Kotb, an Emmy-award winner, became a Today host after Matt Lauer was fired over sexual misconduct allegations. She now co-anchors Today with Savannah Guthrie, who is also among the 2018 TIME 100.

Haley Joy inspired Kotb to publish the children’s book I’ve Loved You Since Forever.

In the 2018 TIME 100, author and journalist Maria Shriver praises Kotb and Guthrie for their hard work along the years. “This is Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb’s moment,” Shriver writes. “They’re wonderful on their own, and they’re even more wonderful as a team.”