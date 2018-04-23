A Pennsylvania Man Fired 121 Rounds Into a Hunting Cabin Before Shooting Himself

By Associated Press
10:19 PM EDT

(MEYERSDALE, Pa.) — State police say a man believed to have fired scores of rounds into a Pennsylvania hunting cabin before fleeing has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police in Somerset County say Donald Smodic, of Apollo, was drinking in the Larimer Township cabin with a friend but left early Saturday after a brief altercation.

Police say he began loading his vehicle with his belongings, which included two semi-automatic long guns and ammunition, but then removed the firearms, loaded them and began shooting into the cabin.

Police say Smodic fired about 121 rounds into the cabin at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The other man was inside but wasn’t injured.

Smodic was later found dead in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The case remains under investigation.

