(HOUSTON) — Former first lady Barbara Bush has been laid to rest at her husband’s presidential library in Texas.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath says the ceremony was “a very brief but poignant and beautiful ending to a very moving and incredible day. It would have been exactly what Barbara Bush wanted.”

About 1,500 people attended a private funeral earlier Saturday in Houston for the wife of former President George H.W. Bush. He and the couple’s son, former President George W. Bush, were among four former U.S. presidents at the service.

Barbara Bush was buried in a gated plot at her husband’s presidential library at Texas A&M University in College Station, which is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Houston. The couple’s daughter Robin is also buried there. She was 3 when she died of leukemia in 1953.

Hundreds of people lined both sides of the street when the funeral procession passed.