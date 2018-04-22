'A Quiet Place' Beats Up 'Rampage' for Box Office Supremacy

(LOS ANGELES) — “A Quiet Place” and “Rampage” are fighting it out again for the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend and easily beating newcomers like Amy Schumer’s “I Feel Pretty” and “Super Troopers 2.”

According to studio estimates Sunday, John Krasinski’s thriller, “A Quiet Place,” has sneaked back into first place in its third weekend in theaters with $22 million, while the Dwayne Johnson movie “Rampage” landed in second with $21 million.

The strong hold for both films left “I Feel Pretty” with a third place debut for STX with an estimated $16.2 million. The sequel to the cult comedy “Super Troopers” meanwhile cruised into fourth place with $14.7 million.

The Blumhouse horror “Truth or Dare” took fifth place with $7.9 million.